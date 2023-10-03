Oklahoma’s Republican governor wants to cut taxes. His GOP colleagues aren’t sold on the idea.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is again making his pitch to reduce the state’s individual income tax rate. But not all of his Republican colleagues in the Legislature are sold on the idea. Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled Legislature returned to the Capitol for a special session Stitt called to consider tax cuts. But the Senate adjourned without considering any proposal after Stitt declined an invitation to explain his tax cut plan to the Senate Appropriations Committee. Stitt says now is the time to cut taxes with state savings at an all-time high. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat says that while he’s open to the idea of a tax cut, he voiced concerns about the potential impact on state revenue collections.

