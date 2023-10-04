A German far-right party leader has been taken to a hospital from an election rally

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party was given medical treatment and then taken to a hospital shortly before he was due to speak at an election rally in Bavaria. There were few details about what exactly happened at Wednesday’s event in Ingolstadt before a state election on Sunday. Tino Chrupalla is one of AfD’s two co-leaders. The party said that he was taken to a hospital following what it called a “violent incident.” Police said that Chrupalla had to be given medical treatment backstage and was then taken to a hospital. But police said that “an obvious injury was not apparent at that time.” They called for people to come forward with photos or videos of the event.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.