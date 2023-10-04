First Nations premier to lead a Canadian province after historic election win in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Canadian province of Manitoba has elected the first First Nations premier of a province in Canada. Manitobans elected an NDP government led by Wab Kinew. Kinew is a former rapper, broadcaster and university administrator. The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said that Kinew’s win signifies a huge accomplishment. The 41-year-old Kinew said during his victory speech late Tuesday that young Indigenous people and those of all backgrounds who are struggling can change their lives for the better.

