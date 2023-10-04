Skip to Content
News

Multiple victims reported after shooting in Holyoke

By
Published 12:30 PM

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    HOLYOKE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Multiple victims were reported after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Holyoke.

It happened at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets shortly before 1 p.m.

The exact number of people shot is unknown but police confirmed there are multiple victims. They’re asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

No other information was available at the time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content