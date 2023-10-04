Suspected getaway driver planned fatal Des Moines high school shooting, prosecutor says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trial has begun for a former student accused of first-degree murder in a shooting at an Iowa school that left two students dead and the program’s founder injured. The Des Moines Register reports that in opening statements Wednesday, prosecutors said 20-year-old Bravon Tukes was the getaway driver and a key planner in the January shooting. Two students died in the attack at Starts Right Here, a Des Moines alternative program for at-risk students. The school’s founder was shot and seriously injured but has recovered. The shooter has been convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter. Tukes’ lawyer says prosecutors are leaving out key context.

