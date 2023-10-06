YNW Melly murder trial delayed after defense attorneys accuse prosecutors of withholding information

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Defense attorneys for rapper YNW Melly say South Florida prosecutors committed felony obstruction of justice by not revealing that the lead detective in the rapper’s double-murder case had been previously accused of being willing to lie as he gathered evidence. The Sun Sentinel reports that attorneys for Melly on Friday asked Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy to remove the Broward State Attorney’s Office from the case and potentially dismiss it entirely. The request comes after an attorney who works for the Broward office testified Friday that she overheard a Miramar detective ask a Broward County deputy to lie about being present when the detective executed a search warrant outside his jurisdiction last October.

