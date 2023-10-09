Misty Copeland’s dedication to inclusion spans many projects — and her push for new dance emojis

NEW YORK (AP) — Misty Copeland has her hands (and feet!) in many different projects simultaneously, but all are motivated by her passion to use her platform to promote diversity in all the spaces she inhabits. The first Black woman to be promoted to principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre in 2015, Copeland says she never takes that opportunity for granted. Her recent work includes being co-founder and designer of a new athletic wear brand, the role of interviewer on a new show called “PBS Arts Talk,” and starting a petition to get more inclusive dance emojis. Copeland says dance is “a universal language — it should be for everyone.”

