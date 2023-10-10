Biden to condemn Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden plans to use a Tuesday speech about the four-day-old war between Israel and Hamas to condemn the militant group for a shocking multipronged attack on Israel launched from the Gaza Strip. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation on the ground. A White House official says the president is also expected to speak of the actions he and other allies have taken to support Israel and to address the brutality of the militants toward Israelis who were captured by Hamas in the operation, including rape and torture.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.