Several more people arrested over a far-right German plot to launch a coup and kidnap a minister

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say several more people suspected of being involved in planning a far-right coup and plotting to kidnap the German health minister have been arrested in raids in a number of regions. Prosecutors have said the group intended to create “conditions similar to civil war” by using explosives to cause nationwide blackouts, then kidnapping Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who was a prominent advocate of strict coronavirus measures. There were no indications the group was close to launching a coup. Five people already went on trial in May over the alleged plot. Authorities in several German regions carried out raids on Thursday and detained more people.

