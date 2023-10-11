Bruce Springsteen says ‘monster’ peptic ulcer is ‘rocking’ his internal world

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen has offered an update on the stomach ailment that caused him to postpone his tour.

The Boss recently opened an episode of his SiriusXM E Street Radio show “From My Home to Yours” by introducing himself as “your favorite rock star with a b***h of a bellyache!”

He later thanked his supporters as he grapples with the painful illness.

“Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding,” Springsteen said. “I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world.”

Springsteen, 74, released a statement last month stating that he continued to “recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

“With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024,” the statement read.

Springsteen had also had to postpone some earlier shows with his E Street Band. He had kicked off a tour in February, his first in the US since 2016.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.