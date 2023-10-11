Climate activist Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has fined climate activist Greta Thunberg once again for disobeying police during an environmental protest in July in southern Sweden. The Malmo District Court on Wednesday fined her 2,250 kroner ($206). Thunberg has been fined for a similar offense earlier. She took part in a July 24 environmental protest at an oil terminal in Malmo where activists temporarily blocked access to the facility and were removed by police. Thunberg, 20, has admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

