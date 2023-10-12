Don’t mess with this mama bear: Grazer easily wins popular Fat Bear Contest at Alaska national park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — When it comes to packing on the pounds to survive an Alaska winter, this year’s undisputed champ is Grazer. The brown mama bear has won this year’s Fat Bear Week at Alaska’s Katmai National Park. Grazer had no problems dominating the finals of the bracket-style tournament that’s become a fan favorite. Fans overwhelmingly chose Grazer over her opponent in the finals, Chunk. The annual contest drew more than 1.3 million votes in the week-long tourney. The contest is meant to celebrate the resiliency of the brown bears that live on the preserve on the Alaska Peninsula.

