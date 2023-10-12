Indonesia’s former agriculture minister arrested for alleged corruption, including bribery

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft commission has arrested a former agriculture minister accused of abuse of power, bribery and fraudulent projects involving private vendors. The Corruption Eradication Commission, known as the KPK, confirmed late Wednesday that former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo has been named a corruption suspect following his resignation from the Cabinet last week to focus on the impending legal proceedings. The long-anticipated announcement came as Limpo was unable to attend a scheduled interrogation Wednesday because he was visiting his parents at his hometown in South Sulawesi province. He returned to the capital Jakarta late Wednesday. His lawyer says Limpo does not deny the allegations.

