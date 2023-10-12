Police say woman stabbed taxi driver on interstate before injuring two others at the Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — A police report says a woman with a knife stabbed a taxi driver as he drove down an interstate and then slashed an airline employee and a police lieutenant at the Atlanta airport before she was tackled by another officer. The 44-year-old woman was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. She was being held without bond Thursday in the Clayton County Jail. Police at the airport Wednesday afternoon were alerted that there was a woman with a knife. Police say the woman slashed an airline employee in the chest and stabbed a police lieutenant who slipped on pepper spray while trying to take her into custody. Another officer then tackled her.

