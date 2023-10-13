Advocacy group says a migrant has died on US border after medical issue in outdoor waiting area
SAN DIEGO (AP) — An advocacy group says a migrant died this week after having a medical emergency in an area where people wait to be processed outdoors by Border Patrol agents. U.S. authorities confirm a death but give few details. The American Friends Service Committee’s US-Mexico Border Program says the migrant was a 29-year-old woman from Guinea. She was between dual border walls in San Diego. The government says agents were approached by an individual in medical distress, without acknowledging they were in custody. She died at a hospital and a cause of death has not been determined.