Housing Works breaking ground on 33-unit permanent supportive housing in SE Bend

Housing Works, the regional housing authority for Central Oregon, is excited to announce a groundbreaking event to celebrate the start of construction on a 33-unit permanent supportive housing (PSH) community.

The event will start at 2 pm on Monday at 1024 SE 4th St., Bend. Confirmed speakers include Director Bell from Oregon Housing and Community Services, City of Bend Mayor Kebler, and HUD Director Bryan Guiney.

The PSH community will include a broad spectrum of supportive services to help serve medically vulnerable and chronically homeless in our region.

A critical component of operating PSH successively is partnering with strong service providers. Housing Works has selected Shepherd’s House Ministries to manage the day-to-day operations, with additional support from partners such as FUSE, Homeless Leadership Coalition, and Deschutes County Behavioral Health (all organizations that support chronically homeless community members). Shepherd’s House will offer intensive onsite services and 24/7 presence on the property to service the diverse needs of the residents.

The 1.13-acre site will be leased from NeighborImpact, the region’s community action agency. The PSH community is centrally located, just a block off the 3rd street corridor, within walking distance of public transportation, groceries, pharmacy, and other amenities. The 3-story building will include 24 studios and 9 one-bedroom apartments with over 3,000 square feet of community and office space for the provision of services from our partner agencies.

The building is designed to meet Earth Advantage Platinum Standard (highest standard available) and include such features as large, high-efficiency windows to support natural daylight, LED lighting with occupancy sensors, solar-ready, and a whole-house fan system provides filtered air into the building. Building to Earth Advantage Platinum Standard will reduce operating costs and increase comfort for residents.

The PSH development is supported by funds from Deschutes County, Oregon Housing and Community Services, and the City of Bend. The development was designed by the Pinnacle Architecture/Morrison Maierle engineering team, and will be constructed by local general contractor R&H Construction Co. Construction will be completed by fall 2024. The property will be professionally managed by EPIC Property Management LLC.

Housing Works is inviting the community to nominate name suggestions for this new development at the event or by visiting their website www.housing-works.org

Shephard’s House Ministries exists to love people well by creating environments of grace where people are completely accepted for who they are and given the opportunity to embrace significant life change at a pace that is in their own best interest. They accomplish this through their relevant services, innovative program, and dynamic staff, without judgment or pretense because they believe this is how God transforms lives. For more information visit www.shepherdshouseministries.org.

Housing Works is the largest affordable housing provider in Central Oregon. It provides people with quality, safe and affordable homes; and through a number of collaborations, it provides the resources to help people stabilize their lives. Housing Works developments in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Sisters have won awards for innovation, economic impact, design, and beautification. For more information, visit www.housing-works.org.