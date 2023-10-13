Missouri auditor investigates St. Louis jail amid concerns about management and treatment of inmates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri state auditor is investigating the St. Louis city jail, citing allegations of mismanagement, inadequate nutrition and medical care, and interference with a civilian oversight board. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the investigation by the office of Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick was triggered by a request from Democratic state Sen. Steve Roberts of St. Louis, who said he received whistleblower complaints alleging inmate abuse. The office of Mayor Tishaura Jones says the city has complied with recommendations and made improvements following state audits over the past two years. The jail has been the site of several violent uprisings since 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.