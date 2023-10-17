1 in 200 million chance: Shreveport family naturally conceives triplets

By BRITTANY BREEDING

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — It was a one in 200 million chance, triplets conceived naturally. The lucky parents are bringing their newborns home tonight.

“I think I’ve seen one, maybe two other sets in my career,” said Brett Whitton with the Willis-Knighton Health System.

The birth of Claire Elizabeth, Ella Katherine and Lily Caroline is a one in one million to one in 200 million chance. The identical triplets were conceived naturally. Their parents are Haley and Matthew Cordaro from Shreveport. They found out they were having triplets at the seven week ultrasound.

“Our initial reaction, we were just, ‘Wow, this is crazy. Are you sure?’ You know, and just didn’t, we’re just in disbelief at first,” said Haley Cordaro, the mother of the triplets.

The triplets are the first set of multiples born to either side of the family.

“Definitely just wanted one more and then found out we were having three in addition to our three-year-old already. So four girls,” said Cordaro.

They were born Aug. 28 and are seven weeks old now, but they’ve spent that entire time in the NICU at Willis-Knighton.

“Anytime we have triplets the likelihood they’re going to be premature is very high,” said Whitton.

Luckily, the girls are doing great and are now going home.

“Everything went so smoothly. We had the best pregnancy I could have had and so really good delivery as well,” said Cordaro.

Having three newborns is going to be a change for the family.

“I own two businesses here in town, too. So I’m very busy. We’re like lining up help and hopefully just to make it as easy as possible,” said Cordaro.

Thankfully, help is very nearby.

“Luckily, both our families live within 5 minutes away from us. So best case scenario for that for sure,” said Cordaro.

They’re looking forward to a long full life with their miracle babies.

