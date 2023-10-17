Kari Lake’s lawsuit over metro Phoenix’s electronic voting machines has been tossed out

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court has tossed out a lawsuit brought by former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake that challenged the use of electronic voting machines. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the ruling Monday. Lake and a failed Arizona Secretary of State candidate, both Republicans, filed a lawsuit in April 2022 that alleged the ballot tabulation machines were not trustworthy. Lake wound up losing her race by more than 17,000 votes while Finchem lost by over 120,000 votes. The challenge focused on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and where more than 60% of the state’s voters live.

