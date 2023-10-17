Las Vegas police officer gets 12 years in prison for casino robberies netting $165,000

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in federal prison for stealing nearly $165,000 in a trio of casino heists starting almost two years ago. Caleb Rogers also was found guilty at trial of using a loaded police department-issued weapon during one of the robberies. Rogers is still employed on unpaid leave while the agency completes its internal affairs investigation. Rogers’ lawyer says they will appeal his sentence and conviction. A federal jury in July convicted Rogers of all three robberies after a weeklong trial.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.