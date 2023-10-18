Deschutes County commissioners vote 3-0 to follow state mandate, cover abortion services for county employees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Deschutes County commissioners voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve changes to the county's Employee Benefits Plan for 2024, which changed course from last year and included fully covering abortion services for county employees.

Last year, Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to exclude the services for employees except in the case of incest, rape, or if an employee is endangered by the continued pregnancy.

Earlier this year, HB 2002 was passed by Oregon legislators, and closed what critics said was a “loophole” the county officials used last year to not approve providing funding of abortions for employees.

In HB 2002, Section 4 states, “Any person may bring an action against a public body, or an officer, employee or agent of a public body, for injunctive relief to enforce the requirements of sections 2 to 4 of this 2023 Act.”

Deschutes County legal staff pitched the change to commissioners, though their opinions on the matter were not unanimous. Their recommendation to commissioners stated: “PacificSource identifies this as a state-mandated covered benefit and recommends removing the exclusion for these services to be in compliance. DC legal is of the opinion the abortion coverage may not be excluded from the upcoming health benefits plan year due to HB 2002.”

Two women who spoke at Monday's commission meeting had recommended commissioners change course and follow the state requirement for funding county employees' abortions.

Blake Mayfield attended the commissioners meeting Wednesday morning. He’ll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.