Zoos and botanical gardens find Halloween programs are a hit, and an opportunity

Botanical gardens and zoos across the country have become go-to destinations for Halloween. The festivities and fun also are a chance to inspire kids and grownups to learn about nature. Displays include thousands of creative jack-o’-lanterns, decorated reptile houses, spider displays and acrobats. Visitors can see bat houses at night, carnivorous plants, scarecrow stilt-walkers, and pumpkins in a rainbow of colors. With names like “Fall-o-ween” or “Boo at the Zoo,” the events offer a chance to celebrate Halloween without all the candy — and in greater proximity to nature. Lisa Martin of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance puts it this way: The Halloween activities give kids a chance to learn about things in nature that seem scary but might not be so scary in real life.

