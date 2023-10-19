DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary

Click here for updates on this story

TOPEKA, Kansas (KCTV) — The Kansas Department for Children and Families has released its case summary in the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.

DCF said it received a report on Aug. 29, 2023, that there were no utilities in the home and that drug use was also taking place. Over the month of September, investigators attempted to contact the family a total of seven times and were unsuccessful, the report said.

“They visited the home on September 6, September 8, September 12, September 14, and again on September 25,” the death summary reported. “A letter was sent to the family on September 20. There was also an attempt to contact the family via phone on September 21, but the number was disconnected.”

In total, DCF said it received nine reports involving Felix and six were assigned for further investigation. Three others were either duplicative or were combined under an open case.

Felix was found in a field near a homeless camp and then rushed to a nearby gas station for help on Oct. 2, 2023. Investigators said the girl was raped and murdered. 25-year-old Mickel Cherry has been charged with capital murder, first-degree murder and rape.

KCTV revealed Topeka Police Department records revealed 23 calls to the address where Zoey Felix once lived.

“Zoey Felix’s death was an unacceptable tragedy,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

DCF said after receiving reports of Felix’s death on Oct. 2, it assigned a case for physical and sexual abuse. The sexual abuse case was substantiated, and DCF said the physical abuse case is pending investigation.

“My agency is fully committed to a thorough review of the case,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “We will take every step necessary to determine if there are policies and procedures that can be revised or added to effectively support families and help prevent another case like this from happening again.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.