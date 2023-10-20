Cyberattack hits 2 New York hospitals, forces ambulance diversions

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say two hospitals in New York have been hit with a cyberattack and are diverting patients to other facilities. The cyberattack affected computer systems at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston along with Margaretville Hospital and Mountainside Residential Care Center, all part of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. The health care network plans to shut down IT systems at the three facilities starting at 10 p.m. Friday to address the threat. Officials say ambulances are being diverted from HealthAlliance Hospital as a precaution and some current patients have been discharged to other facilities. The cyberattack is being investigated by local law enforcement authorities along with the FBI and a cybersecurity firm.

