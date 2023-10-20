Dutch king and queen are confronted by angry protesters on visit to a slavery museum in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Angry protesters in Cape Town have confronted the king and queen of the Netherlands as they visited a museum that traces part of their country’s 150-year involvement in slavery in South Africa. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were leaving the Slave Lodge building when a small group of protesters representing South Africa’s First Nations groups — the earliest inhabitants of the region around Cape Town — surrounded the royal couple and shouted slogans about Dutch colonizers stealing land from their ancestors. The king and queen were put into a car by security personnel and quickly driven away as some of the protesters, who were wearing traditional animal-skin dress, jostled with police.

