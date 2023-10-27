New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City is intensifying efforts to transport migrants out of the city as its shelter system reaches capacity. City Hall confirmed the establishment of a new “reticketing center” in Manhattan where asylum-seekers can get free, one-way tickets to anywhere in the world. The effort is the city’s latest bid to ease pressure on its shelters and finances following the arrival of more than 130,000 asylum-seekers since last year. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has begun to warn that shelters are so full that migrants will soon be forced onto the street as winter approaches.

