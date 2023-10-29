6 teenagers shot at Louisiana house party

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot at a Louisiana house party Saturday night, leaving one in critical condition. Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home in the southeast Louisiana town of Lake Charles on Saturday, shortly before midnight. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found several teenagers with gunshot wounds. All of the victims were between 15 and 19 years old. Deputies say a fight broke out, which led to someone pulling out a gun and firing. The law enforcement statement did not say whether a suspect had been identified.

