AP Election Brief | What to expect in Colorado’s ballot measure election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado voters will decide two statewide ballot measures Tuesday that would affect their pocketbooks as well as state coffers. Proposition HH would reduce property tax rates for 10 years in exchange for allowing the state to keep and spend some amount of tax revenue that would otherwise be refunded back to taxpayers. Proposition II would allow the state keep and spend $23.7 million in tax revenue from the sale of tobacco and nicotine products. Both proposals involve a 1992 amendment to the state constitution.

