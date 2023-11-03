Myanmar’s army chief vows counterattacks on armed groups that captured northeastern border towns

BANGKOK (AP) — The leader of Myanmar’s army-installed government has declared its military will carry out counterattacks against a powerful alliance of ethnic armed groups. The groups have seized towns near the Chinese border in the country’s northeastern and northern regions. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper on Friday quoted Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing as saying he told his Cabinet members that combined forces of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army attacked military outposts and government offices in the northern part of Shan state. A spokesperson for the ruling military council acknowledged to state MRTV television on Thursday that the army had ceded control of three towns on the border with China.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.