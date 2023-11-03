Serbia’s pro-Russia intelligence chief sanctioned by the US has resigned citing Western pressure

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s intelligence chief has resigned after less than a year in the post saying he wanted to avoid possible further embargos against the Balkan nation. Alesksandar Vulin has fostered closer ties with Russia and has been under sanctions by the United States since July. The U.S. has accused him of involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking and misuse of public office. Vulin became the director of Serbia’s intelligence agency BIA in December 2022. The close associate of populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić had previously served as both the army and police chief. Vulin resigned on Friday.

