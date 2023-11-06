’80s icon Boy George is returning to Broadway in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

NEW YORK (AP) — Boy George is returning to Broadway in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” The singer-songwriter whose hits include “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” will play Moulin Rouge club owner Harold Zidler in the jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie. He starts Feb. 6 and ends May 12 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. He takes over the role from Tituss Burgess. The show about the goings-on in a turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub has been updated with tunes like “Single Ladies” and “Firework” alongside the big hit “Lady Marmalade.” It won 10 Tony Awards, including best new musical.

