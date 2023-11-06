ACLU sues South Dakota over its vanity plate restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota is suing the state of South Dakota over a law that restricts content on vanity plates. The ACLU said Monday that it filed the lawsuit on behalf of a man whose application for a personalized license plate was initially denied by the state’s Motor Vehicle Division for allegedly being “in poor taste.” He wanted the license plate to say “REZWEED.” Hart runs a business called Rez Weed Indeed that supports the legal selling and use of marijuana on Native American reservations. The state eventually allowed him to get the plate, but the ACLU says the state could reverse that decision. A spokesperson for the state declined to comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.