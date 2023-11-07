Central Oregon businesses giving back to veterans to thank them for their service on Veterans Day

(Update: adding video and comments from veterans and local businesses)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With Veterans Day around the corner on Saturday, local businesses are giving back to veterans around Central Oregon.

Veteran Chris Thompson shared his joy for the weekend ahead.

“It's probably one of my favorite times of the year," he said. "I'm a big patriot, even before I went into the service. It means helping out each other and making awareness of what we did for this country.”

Thompson's fellow Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1643 member, Larry Herrmann, couldn't agree more: "This is the day we really get to honor those that are still living, came back from even just service, not necessarily war, and say, 'Thank you.'”

Bishops in downtown Bend is offering free haircuts to veterans. Bree, a hairstylist at Bishops, said, "My dad was a veteran, and so I grew up knowing what it means to have our freedom just basically is because of them. And we're grateful for everything that they've done. So we want to give back to every veteran in our community, especially in these times.”

Veterans can even come to Sinclair gas station on Galveston Avenue to get a free car wash. A gas pump engineer, David Jones, stated, "It's just, any time that we can get the chance to help out the public, and especially these veterans who put in so much time. For us, it's just our way of giving thanks."

Bend and Redmond locations of Bangers and Brews will also honor veterans with a free meal, on the menu bangers and mash. Owner Marcelo Garcia is passionate about the meaning Veterans Day brings.

"You know, they they did a lot for the country that they put their lives on the line, and in return, personally, I don't feel like they get enough. So as a restaurant owner, if we could give back whatever we can to help out. We do that all the time,” Garcia said.

Estimates put the number of veterans in Central Oregon at 22,000.

Bend High will hold its annual assembly to honor local vets Thursday, just one way Thompson and Herrmann will celebrate.

Thompson is happy to see the local businesses appreciate veterans in Central Oregon.

"I appreciate it, big time. I mean, they don't have to do that. Everybody likes free, but free and free. So I'd rather pass it on to somebody that needed more than me. But it's certainly a day to be recognized. And we do appreciate that."

Herrmann also appreciates the support: "You know, it's always nice to hear, 'Thank you for your service.' When businesses do something like that, it's really special. And here at the VFW, we love to promote those types of things to the veterans, but it means a lot. It really does.”

In downtown Bend, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach will be organizing the 22nd annual Bend Veterans Day Parade.

After the parade, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1643, at NE Fourth Street and Olney Avenue, they are having an open house with food and beverages after the parade.