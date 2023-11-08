Pacific leaders to meet on beautiful island to discuss climate change and other regional concerns

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A group of South Pacific leaders was due to travel to the beautiful island of Aitutaki on Thursday ahead of a meeting to discuss climate change and other regional concerns. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was among the leaders who traveled to the Cook Islands this week for the annual Pacific Islands Forum. The forum culminates in a leaders’ retreat Friday on Aitutaki, which is renowned for its picturesque lagoon. Albanese told reporters earlier Thursday that Australia had gotten a positive reception in a region where climate change looms as an existential threat for many low-lying islands.

