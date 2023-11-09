LeBron James’ rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron, Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James’ path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began. LeBron James’ Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25. A multimedia exhibit, the museum will include a re-creation of the apartment where he and his mother, Gloria, lived along with items from his childhood, high school playing career and championship runs with Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers. The museum is at House Three Thirty, a facility started by James’ foundation to serve the community where he was raised.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.