Military romance scams: A Redmond woman shares her story and concerns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last year, nearly 70,000 people reported a romance scam to the Federal Trade Commission, and losses totaled $1.3 billion. And many scammers target the military, including both servicemembers and those who support the troops, according to the FTC.

The scammers reach out through dating sites and social media, stealing photos of real military members for their profiles, and request cash for food, medical bills, or to visit the person they are scamming.

Dylan Anderman is talking to a Redmond woman who tells us about how she was a victim of just such a scam. His report is coming up tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.