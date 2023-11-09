Skip to Content
News

Military romance scams: A Redmond woman shares her story and concerns

MGN
By
Published 11:28 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last year, nearly 70,000 people reported a romance scam to the Federal Trade Commission, and losses totaled $1.3 billion. And many scammers target the military, including both servicemembers and those who support the troops, according to the FTC.

The scammers reach out through dating sites and social media, stealing photos of real military members for their profiles, and request cash for food, medical bills, or to visit the person they are scamming.

Dylan Anderman is talking to a Redmond woman who tells us about how she was a victim of just such a scam. His report is coming up tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Dylan Anderman

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content