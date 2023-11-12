Astros will promote bench coach Joe Espada to be manager, replacing Dusty Baker, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — Joe Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the decision. The Astros have a news conference scheduled for Monday at noon EST. Espada will take over for Dusty Baker, who retired last month. This will be the first managerial position for the 48-year-old Espada, who has been Houston’s bench coach since 2018.

