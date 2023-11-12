Bend Endurance Academy holds open house for public to check out new youth climbing facility

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Endurance Academy is holding an open house on Sunday to show its new youth-specific climbing facility.

The center is located at 222 SE Reed Market Road, Suite 200, Bend, OR 97702.

The noon to 5 p.m. event, which requested advance registration, offers the community an opportunity to hear more about programs offered by the facility and have a chance to tour the building.

Kelsey McGee is visiting the open house to see what is now offered at the new space and learn why it was needed. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.