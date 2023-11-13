Legal action is sought against Arizona breeding company after 260 small animals were fed to reptiles

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two humane societies are considering legal action against an Arizona breeding company after small animals were fed to reptiles at a metro Phoenix farm. As many as 260 small animals were supposed to be placed for adoption but were instead frozen and used as feed. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona says the breeder clearly intended to use the animals as feed instead of finding them adoptive homes. The San Diego Humane Society asked the Arizona nonprofit chapter in July for help with finding homes for a large group of “pocket pets” that included rabbits and guinea pigs.

