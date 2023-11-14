A woman killed in Belgium decades ago has been identified when a relative saw her distinctive tattoo

LONDON (AP) — Interpol says a woman killed 31 years ago in Belgium has been identified after a family member recognized details of her tattoo. The police organization says the cold case was known as “the woman with the flower tattoo” because of the distinctive art on her left arm. Her body was found in a river in Antwerp in June 1992. She was finally identified recently as Rita Roberts, a 31-year-old British woman, following a joint appeal for help in more than 20 cold cases by Interpol and police in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Most of the cases involved women who were killed.

