Skip to Content
Bend

Central Oregon shelters preparing for the cold winter season

KTVZ
By
today at 12:00 PM
Published 11:51 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bethlehem Inn and Shepherd's House Ministries in Bend report they are taking in homeless people at a fairly constant rate ahead of the winter season.

As of Tuesday, Bethlehem Inn said it had a dozen beds for women and four for men available, as they take in two individuals at a time.

Dylan Anderman is speaking with both organizations about the shelters' status and the space available. His report tonight at FIVE.

Article Topic Follows: Bend

Jump to comments ↓

Dylan Anderman

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content