Dutch government shelves plans to reduce flights from Amsterdam’s busy Schiphol Airport

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has abandoned, for now, plans to rein in flights at Amsterdam’s busy Schiphol Airport. The decision follows protests from countries including the United States and warnings that the move could breach European law and aviation agreements. The government announced last year plans to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000 at Schiphol, one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs. In a letter to lawmakers published Tuesday, Dutch Minister for Infrastructure and Water Mark Harbers said the plan was being shelved “until further notice” and at least pending a decision by the country’s Supreme Court.

