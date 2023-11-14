Paris mayor says her city has too many SUVs, so she’s asking voters to decide on a parking fee hike

PARIS (AP) — Does Paris have too many SUVs? The city’s mayor is putting that question to voters in the runup to next year’s Olympic Games. It’s the latest salvo in her long-running campaign to make the city more friendly to pedestrians and the planet, and less friendly to cars. Mayor Anne Hidalgo said Tuesday that voters will be asked on Feb. 4 whether to impose a “very significant” hike in parking fees for visitor SUVs. She hopes the vote sends a message to carmakers. City Hall wouldn’t specify the size of the hike or when it would take effect if approved.

