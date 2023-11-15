Another victim of Maine mass shooting discharged from hospital as panel prepares to convene

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Officials say only a handful of survivors are still hospitalized three weeks following a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. The family of 16-year-old Gavin Robitaille says he was released last week from Mass General for Children in Boston. Medical staff lined the hallways this week as another victim was released from Central Maine Medical Center. That leaves two victims who remain hospitalized in stable condition. All told, 18 people were killed and 13 injured at a bowling alley and a bar on Oct. 25. The gunman’s body was found two days later; an autopsy concluded he died by suicide.

