Amazon will allow US customers to buy cars on its site from local car dealers starting next year
By HALELUYA HADERO
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Want to buy a car on Amazon? Well, now you might get your chance. The e-commerce giant will launch vehicle sales in the U.S. next year and allow local car dealers to sell directly to customers on its site. In a joint announcement with car manufacturer Hyundai on Thursday, the two companies said Amazon will begin by offering Hyundai vehicles. The idea is to have customers purchase a new car online and pick it up – or have it delivered – from their local dealer. Amazon did not say how many dealers would be participating in the program or if customers across the U.S. would be able to make purchases.