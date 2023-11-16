AP Election Brief | What to expect in Louisiana’s general election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Louisiana voters will return to the polls to decide runoff elections in which no candidate received a majority of the vote in the October primary. Topping the ballot on Saturday will be the race to replace Republican Kyle Ardoin as secretary of state. The Republican candidate is Nancy Landry, a former three-term state representative who serves as Ardoin’s chief deputy. The Democratic candidate is Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Baton Rouge attorney who twice ran unsuccessfully for the job against Ardoin. Other races on the ballot include attorney general, treasurer, almost two dozen state legislative seats and four statewide ballot measures.

