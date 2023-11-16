LA Tech students write letters to stabbing victims

Click here for updates on this story

RUSTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — Since the tragic stabbing of four women Monday at Louisiana Tech University, the Ruston community has banded together to support one another, the victims and their families.

They did that in the form of letters to victims and their families on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Tech Student Government Association was joined by students and the community to write those notes, extending thoughts, prayers and support.

Students at Louisiana Tech say this incident has been tough for everyone, especially in such a close-knit community.

Ethan Jeffus, a student at Louisiana Tech, says everyone needs to come together to get through this, one way is with these letters.

“I think one of the best ways to overcome tragedy is through unity and so through what we’re doing here today, that just shows that we are going to reign in together and be together through this all,” said Jeffus.

Louisiana Tech SGA President Connor Smith says that he has always viewed the university as a safe place and this incident is shocking.

Now, he is leaning on the community and his faith for comfort.

“We’re leaning on each other, where we’re doing things to support the family and serving other people always helps,” said Smith. “We’re leaning on the love of Jesus Christ. That’s how I get through it on a day-to-day basis and throughout this is.”

A table with supplies to write the letters is located in Louisiana Tech’s Tolliver Hall.

The letters will be sent to the victims and their families later this week.

