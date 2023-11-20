Experts say a wall that collapsed and killed 9 in the Dominican Republic capital was poorly built

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Experts say a concrete wall along an avenue in the Dominican Republic’s capital that collapsed over the weekend and killed nine people amid heavy rains was poorly designed. The government of the Caribbean country has come under intense scrutiny. Experts said Monday they had warned more than 20 years ago about the wall’s failures and lack of effort to fix them. A Public Works Ministry spokesman rejected those accusations and said the government had properly maintained the wall and nearby infrastructure.

