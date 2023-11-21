Physicians, clinic ask judge to block enforcement of part of a North Dakota abortion law

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Physicians and the former, sole abortion provider in North Dakota are asking a state district court judge to block enforcement of part of a revised law that bans most abortions. In the request filed Tuesday, they argue a provision that allows the procedure to protect a woman’s health is too vague. Earlier this year, the Republican-led Legislature overwhelmingly passed a bill that essentially revised the state’s abortion laws. They did so in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision striking down the constitutional right to an abortion. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill into law in April.

