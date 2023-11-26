Greek police arrest 6 alleged migrant traffickers and are looking for 7 others from the same gang

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police have arrested six individuals who they say are members of a large human trafficking gang that violently extorted money from migrants to assist them in crossing into neighboring Albania and travel to European Union countries to the north. Police said Sunday that a Syrian, a Palestinian and four Iraqis were arrested Saturday at a village less than 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Albanian border. Seven more members of the gang had been arrested in the same area on Sept. 28. Eleven migrants had been found detained in shacks and abandoned military outposts at that time. The traffickers had tortured them to extort higher payments. No migrants were found this time. Police are looking for seven other traffickers belonging to the same gang.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.